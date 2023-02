Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta are split on naming Carlos Corberan or Andoni Iraola as the next manager.

Leeds recently sacked Jesse Marsch after a string of poor performances and are yet to appoint their new man with a game against Manchester United just around the corner.

According to the Daily Mail, there is a split in the camp as to who should be appointed.

The report claims that Radrizzani is keen to appoint Corberan, whereas Orta wants to appoint Iraola.