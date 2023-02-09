Real Madrid could make a move for Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Robert Renan.

A report from GOAL earlier this season reported that both Arsenal and Chelsea were interested in signing Renan. Renan made his debut for Corinthians at the age of 18 and is one of the many highly-rated youngsters in Brazil.

The youngster recently signed for Zenit St Petersburg from Corinthians, but he could be on the move once again,

Now, a report from Sport24 has claimed that Real Madrid are ready to make a £35m bid to sign Renan.

It wouldn’t be the first and certainly won’t be the last time Real Madrid have looked to South America to sign young talent. Endrick was signed from Palmeiras last year and will link up with the Spanish giants when he turns 18.

Whether Renan is ready to make the step up to play for the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea or Arsenal remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt he’s a highly rated talent and maybe a permanent deal before sending him out on loan could be a smart move.