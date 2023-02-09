Reliable journalist provides update on Jude Bellingham that Liverpool fans will not want to hear

The future of Jude Bellingham is set to be one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window as the future of the youngster is yet to be decided.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with moves to Liverpool, Man City, and Real Madrid; but the youngster now has doubts about the Reds, who have long been tipped to be the favourites in the race for the England international.

Speaking on the podcast Die Dortmund-Woche via GOAL, reliable Sport1 chief reporter Patrick Berger has stated that Liverpool are certainly in pole position at present, but the Merseyside club’s current situation has cast doubts in Bellingham’s mind over a move to Anfield.

The journalist says that if Liverpool were safely on course towards Champions League qualification, Bellingham might have already made his decision to join the club – which is something that will make Reds fans sigh upon hearing.

Berger also stated that Bellingham has already rejected moves to both Chelsea and PSG this summer, as one of the three aforementioned clubs will be where he ends up.

Liverpool’s situation also gives Borussia Dortmund some hope of retaining the youngster as an offer of €15m per year from the Bundesliga club is said to be in the pipeline, according to the report.

If the 19-year-old really wants to join Liverpool, he could wait another year to see if their situation improves before deciding on his next club.