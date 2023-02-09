Roma forward departs club after Jose Mourinho cedes player’s departure

Roma
Posted by

Nicolo Zaniolo has departed Roma for Galatasaray with the Italian making his desire to leave the club clear during January.

According to The Mirror, Zaniolo’s request to move on from Rome came late in January despite Mourinho’s insistence that the 23-year old would remain at the club for the rest of the season.

Bournemouth and Tottenham were linked with moves for the player according to Sky Sports, with the former reportedly agreeing personal terms but Galatasaray swooped in to secure a deal and put to bed a tiresome saga between Zaniolo and Mourinho.

Last month, Mourinho stated: “I say ‘unfortunately’ because the player has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. If a player tells everyone he no longer wants to wear the Roma jersey, I have to say ‘unfortunately’.

“The ideal situation is for the player to be happy. I said that I expected him to stay, but as things stand today, I have to add ‘unfortunately’ to that sentence.”

Nicolo Zaniolo in action for Roma
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham up against Premier League rivals for potential €35million winger transfer
Manchester United ready to pay around €60m for attacker transfer
Video: “You’re a disgrace” – Angry Mark Goldbridge goes in on Man United fans in defence of young star

The Young Player of Serie A in 2018/19, Zaniolo ends his Roma career with 24 in 128 games and makes the switch to  Galatasaray who are sitting pretty at the top of the Turkish Super Lig by nine points as the club search for their first league title since 2019 and their 23rd overall.

More Stories Jose Mourinho Nicolo Zaniolo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.