Simon Jordan has revealed what he thinks about the talk of Harry Kane leaving Tottenham in search of major honours.

Kane has been touted for moves abroad with football fans across the country convinced that he should leave Tottenham and go somewhere where he is guaranteed success.

Despite being regarded as one of the finest forwards on the planet, Kane is yet to win a trophy in his entire career with Spurs.

Jordan had his say on the matter on Talksport, saying that he should stay in England due to the prestige of the Premier League.

The pundit said: “Imagine going to your cupboard in years to come and saying “I won a Bundesliga as a British footballer.” I don’t think he’ll care that much about it. I think he’d much rather prefer to win something in the league that matters to him.”

Jordan also offered the argument that it could perhaps be the right time now than it has ever been for Kane to leave the club now after breaking Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham goal record on Sunday.

“There’s also something unique about the fact that Tottenham is this historic club with some great players over the years, and Kane is at the top of the pile, so it could be easier for him to depart.”

It remains to be seen whether Kane will force a move out of the club, but you would imagine that he has his heart now set on making himself the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, which he is 61 goals away from becoming.