Sporting director who sold Tchouameni to Madrid will now leave his club after Liverpool interest

As Monaco’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell will reportedly leave the French side in the summer following speculation that Liverpool want him.

L’Equipe have reported that Mitchell will leave Ligue 1 at the end of the season amid reported interest from the Merseyside club, who are still looking to replace Julian Ward.

During his time in France, he oversaw the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid for a fee of £88.5 million. The midfielder has since excelled for the reigning European champions.

He was involved in the transfer of Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea for £35 million, with the defender since looking like a welcome addition to the Premier League.

Mitchell also has experience at RB Leipzig as head of recruitment and development.