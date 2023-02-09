The futures of Chelsea duo Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante are now in doubt as contract talks have hit a roadblock.

Kante is out of contract at the end of the season at Chelsea so his future is now in major doubt if a new deal isn’t agreed. Mount has a little longer left on his current deal, but there are rumours that clubs are beginning to take a look at him.

A report from the Evening Standard has claimed that Mount is being considered by Liverpool and his and Kante’s future is now in doubt with contract discussions hitting a roadblock.

Kante has shown signs of declining over the last few years and has spent the majority of the season injured so he certainly holds a lot less value than Mount.

Mount, despite not being as consistent as Chelsea fans may have hoped, is a highly valuable player. The England international has been a key player for Chelsea at times and still has plenty of time on his side, so tieing him down to a new deal even just to hold his value has to be a priority for Chelsea.