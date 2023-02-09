Tottenham are said to have Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on their list of targets, with the Croatian falling out of favour in Italy.

The Croatian midfielder seems to have fallen out of favour at his club, playing just 639 minutes of league football this season owing to injury, with Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrik Mkhitaryan all preferred in the 30-year old’s absence.

This has alerted Tottenham, who according to InterLive, could make a move for the player in the summer.

It is also understood that the Lilywhites could offer defender Japhet Tanganga in return, who like Brozovic, has lacked regular game time this campaign.

Brozovic was a key player during Inter’s title-winning season of 2020/21, playing 2,584 league minutes under Antonio Conte’s stewardship.

This rumour could well rumble on into the summer, with Spurs having been open to offers for Tanganga in the past couple of transfer windows and Conte a big fan of his former player.

However, the future of Conte himself in still up in the air, with the Italian yet to agree on a deal on a new contract at Spurs with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.<