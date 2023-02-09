Tottenham could reportedly make the surprise signing of former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster to cover for the injured Hugo Lloris.

Foster recently retired from playing, after a career in which he represented the likes of Manchester United, Birmingham City, West Brom, and Watford.

Now, however, the 39-year-old could be drafted back in to playing by Tottenham, who look in need of someone to fill in for Lloris while he’s out with knee ligament damage, according to the Daily Mirror.

Spurs also have Fraser Forster as a backup option in goal, but it might be worth exploring another low-cost, short-term option for that important position as Lloris’ injury is so serious.

Tottenham are challenging for a top four place this season, but their issues in goal could end up costing them in the weeks and months ahead.

Foster hasn’t been out of the game for long, so might still be a reliable option for the north Londoners for at least a few games this season.