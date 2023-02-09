Tottenham interested in Crystal Palace star amid doubts over 26-year-old’s future

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi amid doubts over Davinson Sanchez’s future. 

Guehi left Chelsea to go and experience regular Premier League football and it’s certainly worked out for the defender. Finding a pathway to the first team at Chelsea was difficult for Guehi, but he’s been excellent for Crystal Palace and Chelsea may live to regret allowing him to leave.

According to the Daily Mail, Guehi could be on the move once again if Tottenham get their way. The report claims that Tottenham are interested in signing Guehi with Clement Lenglet’s loan expiring at the end of the season and due to doubts over Sanchez’s future at the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Confirmed: Manchester United star signs new long-term contract
Gary Neville predicts Newcastle to drop out of top four finish
Jamie Carragher admits “special” Manchester United star proved him wrong after impressive season

Sanchez has struggled to find consistency during his time at Tottenham and Lenglet the same. Tottenham have improved in multiple positions with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur having positive effects, but their recruitment in defence hasn’t been good enough.

Guehi could be a smart signing for Tottenham. The England international knows the league, is used to living in London and has enjoyed an impressive spell with Crystal Palace.

More Stories Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.