Tottenham interested in Crystal Palace star amid doubts over 26-year-old’s future

Tottenham are interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi amid doubts over Davinson Sanchez’s future.

Guehi left Chelsea to go and experience regular Premier League football and it’s certainly worked out for the defender. Finding a pathway to the first team at Chelsea was difficult for Guehi, but he’s been excellent for Crystal Palace and Chelsea may live to regret allowing him to leave.

According to the Daily Mail, Guehi could be on the move once again if Tottenham get their way. The report claims that Tottenham are interested in signing Guehi with Clement Lenglet’s loan expiring at the end of the season and due to doubts over Sanchez’s future at the club.

Sanchez has struggled to find consistency during his time at Tottenham and Lenglet the same. Tottenham have improved in multiple positions with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur having positive effects, but their recruitment in defence hasn’t been good enough.

Guehi could be a smart signing for Tottenham. The England international knows the league, is used to living in London and has enjoyed an impressive spell with Crystal Palace.