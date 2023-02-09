Hey guys, welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – enjoy today’s round-up! 🙂

AC Milan

AC Milan have scheduled new meeting with Olivier Giroud agents to extend the contract — current one expires in June.

Everton asked about Giroud on Deadline Day, MLS clubs also wanted him but there was no way to negotiate: he’s a crucial player for AC Milan.

Arsenal

Arsenal’s priority for the summer is Declan Rice and they look to be leading the race for his signature at the moment, as per Ben Jacobs’ exclusive column here.

Atlanta United

Official, confirmed: Atlanta United have signed Giorgios Giakoumakis as new striker on a permanent deal from Celtic. Three year deal with option confirmed, £4.3m fee to Celtic — deal hijacked as he was set to join Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds.

Bayern Munich

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic: “We have received a Deadline bid for Pavard but we don’t want, can’t do without him. It was attractive financially, but sporting aspect comes first.”

My understanding is that the Benjamin Pavard proposal was NOT from Barcelona, as they want Pavard as a target for the summer.

FC Bayern have not paid any loan fee to Manchester City for Joao Cancelo. No money invested to sign him on loan in January, there’s just €70m buy option clause for June, which is not mandatory.

Chelsea

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is one of the players who has been appreciated by Manchester City for years. For sure he’s one of the LB to consider, but I’m told not the only one. They will have a shortlist of players in that position and will decide how to proceed together with Pep in May/June.

Chelsea are speaking to Lewis Hall representatives, new contract has been discussed. It’s not completed yet but it’s one of the new deal in talks alongside N’Golo Kante and especially Thiago Silva, main priority.

As for Conor Gallagher, I think the second part of the season will be crucial to determine his future, but nothing has been decided yet, with deals for the likes of Kante and Silva the club’s main priority at the moment.

My understanding is that Chelsea feel there will be no issues to get a work permit for Andrey Santos. The process is very advanced — as club remains confident to receive the green light soon. Chelsea’s plan has always been to include Andrey in the squad instead of loaning him out to Brazilian clubs.

AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “Hakim Ziyech was one of our targets, we had talks with his agents and Chelsea but the deal collapsed.”

Galatasaray

It’s finally official – Nicolo Zaniolo has signed as new Galatasaray player, now confirmed by AS Roma statement. He’s signed a four-year contract with his new club, who paid an initial €16.5m fee with €13m potential add-ons. He also has a €35m release clause.

Hoffenheim

Official. Pellegrino Matarazzo has been appointed as new Hoffenheim head coach, return completed. Matarazzo signs until June 2025.

Liverpool

Manchester City

Newcastle are following James Maddison as priority target since long time. We will see if Manchester City will join the race, at the moment there are no contacts ongoing as they are still working on Jude Bellingham deal alongside Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Manchester United

Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contact or negotiation for Tammy Abraham on Manchester United side, at the moment. I think we will hear many names around Man Utd, every day we have Vlahovic, Kane, Sesko, Osimhen, Abraham… but the reality is that decision time will not be February or March.

I’ve been asked by fans about links with Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, but I’m not aware of this at this stage. He’s doing great but Manchester United have different priorities, then scouts of top clubs are always around Europe and so it’s normal to have this kind of links.

Erik ten Hag: “I’m here to build a long-term project, not just for one year. I think our summer plans, we have an idea on the long-term plans. You will also look two-three windows ahead. But also, you have to revisit that plan because of developments.”

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong as Barcelona need to majorly reduce their wage bill (Mundo Deportivo)

Napoli

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis on Victor Osimhen’s future: “I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale. Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts.”

Newcastle United

Panathinaikos

French-Egyptian striker Bilal Mazhar, top scorer of Youth League with 9 goals for Panathinaikos — attracting interest as teams from Germany, France, Italy are in attendance for play off game tonight. Mazhar has also scored 38 goals in 49 games for Panathinaikos youth team.

PSG

PSG are closing in on the Marquinhos contract extension — but it’s not sealed or signed yet, at this stage. It’s considered just a matter of time as Marquinhos wants to stay and PSG are convinced he’s 100% part of present and future project.

Roma

AS Roma will have an option/priority clause on two Turkish youngsters as part of Nicolo Zaniolo deal with Galatasaray: Yusuf Demir, 2003, midfielder, former Barcelona player; and Efe Akman, 2006, midfielder, considered Turkish top talent.

AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “Hakim Ziyech was one of our targets, we had talks with his agents and Chelsea but the deal collapsed. I can confirm we had another target but nothing happened because Zaniolo turned down Bournemouth proposal.”

Tottenham

Tottenham could look into signing experienced goalkeeper Ben Foster as cover for the injured Hugo Lloris (Mirror)

Toulouse

Branco van den Boomen looks like he’ll be one to watch in the summer – he’s expected to leave Toulouse as a free agent, with many clubs exploring conditions of the deal. Van den Boomen has 5 goals and 8 assists this season but he’s prepared for the next chapter of his career.