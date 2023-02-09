Two Premier League sides face FA charge after altercation between players

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the FA.

The clubs face a charge for failing to conduct their respective players in an orderly fashion and/or refrain from provocative behaviour.

The incident in question came around the 67th-minute mark during United’s clash with Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. Jeffrey Schlupp challenged Antony and sent the winger crashing off the pitch and into the surrounding advertising boards.

United player faces ban

Players from either side then gathered and created a mass confrontation, with Casemiro ultimately receiving a red card for violent conduct on Will Hughes. He is now serving a three-game suspension after the Reds opted against appealing the decision, and he was absent from last night’s match against Leeds United.

Erik ten Hag and Patrick Vieira watched on from the dugout as the confrontation took place on the opposite side of the pitch.

The clubs have until Monday, February 13 to respond.