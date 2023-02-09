Video: “I am proud” – Erik ten Hag’s beautiful words to Jadon Sancho after goal vs Leeds

Jadon Sancho was on the scoresheet for Man United against Leeds on Wednesday night for the first time since October after a difficult few months for the talented winger.

The 22-year-old has been battling both physical and mental health issues throughout his time off and Erik ten Hag even developed an individual programme for the winger so he could return to the Man United squad 100% ready.

That paid off on Wednesday night as Sancho scored the equaliser in United’s 2-2 draw with Leeds, and Old Trafford could see how much it meant to the England star.

After the match, Ten Hag had some nice words to say about the talented winger, with the Man United boss stating how proud he is of the 22-year-old.

Erik ten Hag says he is proud of Man United star

Speaking during his press conference after the match, Ten Hag said about Sancho’s journey over the last few months: “It’s a difficult period but he fought himself out. I am pleased and I am proud he did it.

“I will back him, the coaches are backing him, the team is backing him and supporting him during this process, but finally, he has to do it by himself.

“And you can see, when he is in the good levels, he is an outstanding football player, he is brilliant.

“I hope he can stay in this mood and contribute to the spirit of the team and score a lot of goals or at least, create a lot of chances and assists.”