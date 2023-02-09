Video: Pundit hints at Arsenal boost as something is “not right” at Manchester City

Gabby Agbonlahor has questioned whether Manchester City can still win the Premier League after a shaky run of form recently.

Speaking on Talksport this morning, Agbonlahor had his doubts over fans’ opinions that they could hit a good run of form in the second half of the season.

Everyone keeps saying City are going to hit a run of form.. what if they don’t?

Pep just tried to give some key players a rest against Spurs and they went and lost.”

Agbonlahor, a guest on the Alan Brazil Show on the station, followed up by hinting at some of the players’ demeanors, suggesting something is off with the team.

Something’s not right, you look at De Bruyne on the bench against Spurs, he didn’t seem happy. Haaland must have been thinking “where’s Kev? He’s the only player that looks forward.” ”

De Bruyne was left on the bench against Tottenham, being introduced on the hour mark
City will be thankful for Manchester United’s slip-up against Leeds last night, which means they remain two points clear of their rivals, with Pep’s side next hosting Aston Villa on Sunday as they hope to keep up with Arsenal.

