(Video) Sky Sports confirm Spurs will be without midfielder for ‘significant amount of time’

Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma will be out of action for an extended period.

The Spurs midfielder will undergo surgery on Friday to his left ankle to repair a stress fracture and the club will likely be able to confirm the extent of his absence following the procedure.

His last appearance before the injury came in the closing stages of Tottenham’s triumphant win against Manchester City at the weekend.

Bissouma joins club captain Hugo Lloris on the sidelines.

? BREAKING ? Yves Bissouma will be side-lined for a significant amount of time due to undergoing surgery to his left ankle pic.twitter.com/SdOmKzChIo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 9, 2023

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.