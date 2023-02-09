Video: “You’re a disgrace” – Angry Mark Goldbridge goes in on Man United fans in defence of young star

It was not the best performance from Alejandro Garnacho on Wednesday night during Man United’s 2-2 draw with Leeds at Old Trafford, but United fan Mark Goldbridge has leapt to the 18-year-old’s defence against critical fans of the Manchester club.

The Argentine was subbed off just before the hour mark after a mixed display, with the youngster’s best chance blocked off the line by Maximilian Wober.

There were moments of sloppiness within Granacho’s display and that led to fans of Man United giving the 18-year-old a 5/10 rating on Goldbridge’s channel – which did not please the United fan.

The United Stand man went in on critical fans of the Red Devils on his channel as he did not want them to destroy Garnacho’s confidence at a young age.

Mark Goldbridge goes in on Man United fans for criticism

“You’re a disgrace, you’re an absolute disgrace,” Goldbridge said on his channel after the Leeds match.

“18 years of age from our youth team and people think it is justifiable to give him 5 out of 10 and start calling him sh*t and getting on his back.

“I’m fed up of what I’ve seen on social media tonight against an 18-year-old who is building his career at Man United.

“I tell you what, it tells you a lot about the age and maturity of the modern football fan.

“The best thing you can do when they have games like tonight is not get on their back, is not be on social media because ultimately he might see that, it might knock his confidence and you might f**k his career up for the rest of his career.

“If you don’t understand what you’re meant to do with young players at Man United, don’t support Man United!”