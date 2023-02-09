Insider fears there is something wrong between Moyes and West Ham star

Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has speculated that there could be an issue going on behind the scenes regarding the strange situation with Maxwel Cornet.

The summer signing from Burnley hasn’t played much for the Hammers, and McAvennie seems to think the situation is a bit suspicious.

Cornet has had injury troubles and McAvennie was surprised to hear that manager David Moyes doesn’t seem to know when he’s going to be back.

“I heard last week David Moyes saying he doesn’t know about the player and he doesn’t know when he’s coming back,” McAvennie told West Ham Zone.

“I am finding that hard to believe, whether it was just a comment from David or if he really doesn’t have anything to do with injured players.

“I don’t know because when I played the manager knew exactly what everyone’s fitness levels were. Moyes may have been trying to be sarcastic, I don’t know.

“If he was in France getting the treatment I would be in contact with him every two or three days so it’s a strange one for Moyes not to know anything about this, which makes me think someone is pulling strings down there.

“There’s something wrong. Because he’s a decent player.”