Journalist claims Moyes will get rid of West Ham attacker in summer

West Ham manager David Moyes is reportedly expected to allow Manuel Lanzini to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The Argentine has been with the Hammers since 2015 and has mostly been a key player for the side, though it now looks like he’s increasingly likely to return to his former club River Plate.

Various sources have recently stated that Lanzini was prepared to move back to River, with the player’s father even speaking out on it as a ‘dream’ move for the family, and now ExWHUemployee has weighed in on the situation.

“His contract is up. West Ham do have an option to trigger further years,” Ex said.

“But I think with the fact that in terms of the pecking order at the moment, he’s obviously behind Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Downes probably, and he’s on a hefty wage.

“I don’t think it’s been confirmed either way what West Ham want to do, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s released in the summer.”