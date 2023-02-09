West Ham United are reportedly up against the likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves for the potential €35million transfer of Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

The Frenchman looks likely to be on the way out of Atletico at the end of this season, and the Premier League could be his next destination as West Ham look to be in the mix for his signature, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Lemar is also being linked with other big names around Europe like Juventus and Inter Milan, but it would be intriguing to see what he could do in English football after this tricky spell in Spain.

Lemar looked an elite talent during his time at former club Monaco, but he’s never quite managed to replicate that form in Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico would probably do well to get the 27-year-old off their books at this stage, and one imagines he could add some flair and creativity to this West Ham side.