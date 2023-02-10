Kjetil Knutsen is reportedly considering taking the helm at Leeds United, according to Beren Cross.

Bodo/Glimt boss Knutsen has been mentioned as a potential contender in the media as The Whites have been linked with a number of managers in recent days.

The 54-year-old uses an aggressive 4-3-3 system and has three times been named manager of the year while leading Bodo/Glimt.



“I understand Knutsen would, unsurprisingly, be interested in the position, but as it stands he’s not towards the fore. Things may of course change.” – said Beren Cross.