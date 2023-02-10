Andoni Iraola has now informed his club that he wants to manage Leeds United.

According to the Daily Record, Iraola has requested permission to take over Leeds from Rayo Vallecano.

After letting Marsch go on Monday, the Elland Road residents are still looking for a new head coach.

As the Whites’ next manager and third in a year, Leeds see Iraola as their best choice. Victor Orta, the director of football, took a flight to Madrid on Tuesday to begin negotiations with Iraola.

After three seasons as manager at the Estadio de Vallecas, Iraola’s contract expires at the end of this campaign. However, Rayo Vallecano has discussed a new contract with the Usurbil native. Los Franjirrojos, who are currently fifth in La Liga, were promoted under his leadership in his debut season.