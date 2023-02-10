The Premier League leaders return to the Emirates tomorrow in a bid to bounce back from last weekend’s dismal defeat.

New manager bounce struck Mikel Arteta and his men when they suffered a 1-0 loss in Sean Dyche’s first outing in the Goodison Park dugout as Everton boss.

The Englishman had his tactics spot on to hand the Gunners their first league loss since September – only their second defeat of the 2022/2023 campaign.

They now face an in-form Brentford side that are proving to be this season’s high-flyers; Thomas Frank has his underdogs sitting in seventh place, above the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, and seeking the lucrative prospect of playing in Europe next season.

Arsenal will be adamant about taking nothing less than three points from tomorrow’s outing, especially as they face second-placed Manchester City on Wednesday, February 15 in a clash that could be pivotal to their title hopes.

Predicted Arsenal lineup:

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.