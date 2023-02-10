Bayern Munich will not compete with Man United and Liverpool for in-form forward

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich will not compete with Manchester United and Liverpool for Randal Kolo Muani, despite previous reports suggesting they would join the race.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern do not plan to make an offer for Muani in the summer, though they will be seeking a new striker to adequately replace Robert Lewandowski.

United and Liverpool are both reportedly preparing to rival one another in the transfer market for the Frenchman’s signature. Jurgen Klopp could opt for more firepower in attack given Mohamed Salah’s lack of contributions, Cody Gakpo’s struggles to find the back of the net and Darwin Nunez’s lacklustre finishing.

More Stories / Latest News
Agitated Pep Guardiola accuses the other 19 Premier League teams of conspiring against Man City in a fiery press conference
‘Really happy for him’ – Arteta lauds Arsenal loanee’s prolific goalscoring form
Thomas Frank sets minimum asking price for Chelsea and Manchester Utd target

United desperate for striker

On the other hand, the Red Devils will likely send Wout Weghorst back to Burnley without making the deal permanent due to his performance, whilst Anthony Martial could be on his way out of Old Trafford after sustaining several separate injuries this season. The No.9 has been sidelined for around 20 matches in total.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.