Bayern Munich will not compete with Manchester United and Liverpool for Randal Kolo Muani, despite previous reports suggesting they would join the race.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern do not plan to make an offer for Muani in the summer, though they will be seeking a new striker to adequately replace Robert Lewandowski.

News Kolo #Muani: Bayern doesn’t plan to make any offer as reported. Transfer in summer very unlikely. And Frankfurt wants around €90-100m. No release clause in his contract. Nagelsmann: „I am happy for them (Krösche, Hardung) that they have such a good striker.“ @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/n5AsNaqYbw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 10, 2023

United and Liverpool are both reportedly preparing to rival one another in the transfer market for the Frenchman’s signature. Jurgen Klopp could opt for more firepower in attack given Mohamed Salah’s lack of contributions, Cody Gakpo’s struggles to find the back of the net and Darwin Nunez’s lacklustre finishing.

United desperate for striker

On the other hand, the Red Devils will likely send Wout Weghorst back to Burnley without making the deal permanent due to his performance, whilst Anthony Martial could be on his way out of Old Trafford after sustaining several separate injuries this season. The No.9 has been sidelined for around 20 matches in total.