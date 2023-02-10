Big-named Italian star was offered to Newcastle during January window

Newcastle United were offered Jorginho during the January transfer window before his eventual departure on deadline day to Arsenal.

The Magpies were in the market for a midfielder and were linked to the likes of Sheffield United’s Sander Berge and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

However, Eddie Howe did not see a midfield star join his squad during the window and will likely address the situation again in the summer.

Speaking on the True Faith podcast, journalist Craig Hope has claimed one player Howe could have had was Jorginho, who was offered to Newcastle by his intermediaries before eventually joining Arsenal.

The Newcastle boss wasn’t for it though, as Howe is looking for a midfielder with a different profile to the Italian star.

Hope said: “Jorginho was offered to them, again, by intermediaries. Now, there was people within the club who I think were for the Jorginho deal – they saw the sense in it.

“I don’t think Eddie was. Just didn’t think he had the legs to get around in terms of that sort of high-energy pressing style he wants from his midfielders.”