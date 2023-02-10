Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has stated that Leeds United have signed a player in Weston McKennie who isn’t good enough for the Premier League.

The American international was brought in by the Yorkshire club on deadline day as he completed the switch from Juventus on loan, with Leeds looking to bolster their midfielder further after adding to it in the summer.

McKennie was supposed to link up with his fellow countryman Jesse March but the American coach was sacked by Leeds this week.

Speaking on The Hard Truth – Inside the Football Industry podcast, the Peterborough chairman was commenting on the transfer and said that he has doubts over McKennie’s capability of playing in the Premier League.

“No, not from what I saw at the World Cup I don’t [think he’s Premier League quality]. But, listen, I’ve been proven wrong,” MacAnthony said.

“A lot of the Americans have gone to Germany and done really well. I like the other guy Leeds have more, Aaronson, I actually like him. I love the midfielder, Tyler Adams. I really like him.”