Exclusive: Chelsea have potential Potter replacement ‘idea’; already ‘knocked’ on sextuple-winning manager’s door

Chelsea have reportedly considered Hansi Flick as a potential replacement for Graham Potter, Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his CaughtOffside column.

The Blues have previously ‘knocked’ on the sextuple-winning coach’s door prior to the Englishman taking over the reigns from Thomas Tuchel, though it’s deemed a highly unlikely appointment in light of the German’s international commitments.

“I heard that Hansi Flick is an idea as a potential replacement for Graham Potter. I know about the rumours that surfaced after he was spotted at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s clash with Fulham but he was actually there because of Kai Havertz,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“Chelsea were knocking at Flick’s door back when Marina Granovskaia held a role with the club. Hansi Flick also told me that there were concrete talks with Tottenham at this time but then he decided on taking up the position of Bundestrainer (Germany head coach).

“But now, not Todd Boehly himself, a middleman knocked on the door of Hansi Flick. I asked Flick about this and he said ‘no comment’. It would be easier for him to say it wasn’t true but he didn’t, so you see there is something there but it’s not an option for Hansi Flick because he wants to remain in charge of Germany for the Euros taking place on home soil in 2024.”

The former Brighton and Hove Albion head coach has struggled for consistency at Stamford Bridge, with the club’s league form sending them tumbling down the table.

MORE: Exclusive: Christian Falk drops Everton transfer claim as Sean Dyche lines up first signing

Despite making a strong start to life in London with three wins off the bat, Potter has only secured two further wins in the 12 league games that followed a 2-0 away win at Villa Park leaving the English tactician with a win percentage of 33% from his first 15 league fixtures in charge.

It’s worth pointing out that a successful first season was always going to be challenging when coming in halfway through the season and a further influx of signings made in the January window will certainly add to the complexity of the task when taking into consideration bedding-in periods.

With Todd Boehly proving to be just as cutthroat as his predecessor, Roman Abramovich, however, Chelsea fans could very well be waving goodbye to their manager come the end of the season if Champions League qualification isn’t secured.