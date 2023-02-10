Chelsea reach full agreement with big star for next season, deal to be signed soon says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have reached a full verbal agreement with Thiago Silva over a new contract which will see the 38-year-old stay at Stamford Bridge for another season.

The Brazilian’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the campaign but the Blues wanted to keep the veteran defender and have offered him a new deal. The new contract will see Silva bring his total amount of years at the London club to four.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a draft of the new deal is being prepared and the Brazil international is set to put pen to paper on it very soon.

EXCL: Chelsea have now reached full verbal agreement with Thiago Silva on a new contract valid until June 2024, here we go! ???? #CFC Draft of new deal being prepared— it’s all done and agreed verbally as Thiago has given the green light. New contract to be signed soon. pic.twitter.com/tvcwaJwDeZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2023

This new deal is well deserved as Thiago Silva has been immense for Chelsea this season, despite the club’s overall struggles.

At the age of 38, it is very impressive to see what the centre-back has been able to do at the highest level and the Brazilian looks more than capable of playing another year.

This will also come as good news for Chelsea fans as they are big admirers of the veteran defender. With plenty of young stars arriving at the West London club over the last two windows, this is another reason to keep the 38-year-old around and they could benefit from his experience.