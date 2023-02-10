Chelsea plotting blockbuster summer move for in-form £90m striker

Chelsea’s biggest area of weakness is their lack of a world-class striker, but according to recent reports, that could be set to change in time for next season.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min’s Graeme Bailey, who claims the Blues have made Napoli’s Victor Osimhen their ‘top target’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea make Victor Osimhen top striker target for 2023. They have been following him closely since last summer and firmly believe he is the best option for them. Hard deal to do, but if anyone can pull it off…@90min_Football with @TomGott2 https://t.co/SYmfeJg78C — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) February 9, 2023

Having netted 17 goals in 21 games so far this season, Osimhen, 24, is undoubtedly one of Europe’s most in-form forwards, and would certainly be an upgrade on Kai Havertz, who has never really worked as a lone striker.

Even though the Nigieran’s contract doesn’t expire until 2025, following his impressive campaign, speculation that he could leave Naples before then has already begun to mount.

Also linked with Manchester United, according to ESPN, Osimhen is valued at as much as £90m (€100m), but as Bailey rightfully points out, even though a future deal for Napoli’s prolific number nine would be a tough one to conclude, following their recent deals for the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and World Cup-winner Enzo Fernandez, if any club knows how to bring the top talents to the Premier League, it’s Todd Boehly’s Chelsea.

Since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020, Osimhen, who also has 23 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 83 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 58 goals along the way.