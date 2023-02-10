Exclusive: Christian Falk drops Everton transfer claim as Sean Dyche lines up first signing

Everton’s start to life under new boss Sean Dyche couldn’t have gone better if Blues fans had planned it as the ex-Burnley head coach guided his new club to a 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal.

Whilst there’s evidently a lot of untapped potential in the squad available, it seems the Premier League outfit is already eyeing up potential improvements with Dennis Geiger lined up as a potential first addition for the new manager’s reign.

“Dennis Geiger could become Sean Dyche’s first signing for Everton. There is serious interest there, he’s 24 and is set to become a free agent in the summer,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his CaughtOffside column.

“Also, Frankfurt and Benfica are interested, so I think there will be competition between Frankfurt and Everton.

“Frankfurt has to act on the position and they need someone but Everton has a bit more money. I think Geiger’s future could be up to these two clubs.”

Having proven his ability to operate on a minuscule budget, the 51-year-old’s frugality will certainly appeal to an ownership that has sanctioned hundreds of millions of pounds on transfer fees in recent years – all, apparently, without much reward.

That’s not to suggest Dyche won’t be given an opportunity to spend where the right signings are identified, though Geiger certainly appears a shrewd piece of business to kick things off.

The 24-year-old German has been a regular feature of Hoffenheim’s 2022/23 campaign, registering four goal contributions across 17 appearances (in all competitions).

Considered a reliable operator when it comes tackles and interceptions, the player could add some much-needed physicality to Everton’s midfield – an important feature of the head coach’s Burnley sides.