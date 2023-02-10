Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are one of the clubs who have already made contact with Ansu Fati’s agent.

Ansu Fati, the young and talented football player could potentially be on the transfer market this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

In his latest video on Youtube, the transfer expert confirmed that several English clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have ‘already made contact’ with Fati’s agent to inquire about the player’s situation.

However, no official bids or negotiations have taken place between the clubs and Barcelona just yet.

He further claimed that despite the interest from other clubs, Barcelona are still protecting Fati and see him as an important player for the club. The future of Fati at the club will largely depend on his performance in the second half of the current season and the club’s plans for the summer transfer window.

Fati has been a standout player for Barcelona, showcasing his skill and potential at a young age. He made his debut for the club in 2019, and since then, he has become one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

Xavi has dismissed the suggestions that Ansu Fati wants to leave the club. Xavi has expressed his trust in the young player and considers him a “spectacular asset” for the club.

The 20-year-old has struggled to break into the Barcelona starting lineup this season, starting just seven games.