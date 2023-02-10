Five bidders emerge in the battle to takeover Manchester United ahead of deadline

Ahead of next Friday’s offers deadline, a group of five bidders have emerged in the race to takeover Premier League giants Manchester United.

It was announced late last year that the Glazer family are open to selling the club and although they have not gone public with a price, it is believed the American owners are looking for around £6bn.

According to the Daily Mail, the Glazers are open to both a full sale or a form of investment, with more than 20 parties interested in buying a stake in the Manchester club. However, this would spark a negative backlash from United fans and that increases the possibility of a full sale of the Premier League club.

With a soft deadline approaching next Friday, five bidders have emerged in the race for the club.

This week it was reported that a group of Qatari private investors are to launch an attempt at a full takeover of the club, according to the Daily Mail.

They will face competition from four more bidders as there is interest from the United States and Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has announced his attention to bid.

Some potential bidders, who signed confidentiality agreements, have already been given access to the ‘data room’ – where details of United’s financials are stored.

According to the Mail’s report, multiple parties from Saudi Arabia, which do not include the owners of Newcastle United, have been given such access. Whether they will now go on to make a formal offer is unclear, as the battle for the Premier League giants begins to heat up.