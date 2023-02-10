“He is not a problem” – Klopp defends Liverpool star following calls for him to be sold

Jurgen Klopp has backed club captain Jordan Henderson after there has been calls for the Liverpool midfielder to be sold.

Liverpool’s start to the season has been nothing short of dismal; 10th place in the Premier League and out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

They remain in the Champions League but face reigning champions Real Madrid over a two-legged tie, and the Spaniards will be keen to lift the lucrative trophy back-to-back.

Until then, Liverpool face two hurdles in the form of the Merseyside derby on Monday and an away trip to St James’ Park to face a rampant and in-form Newcastle United next weekend. Currently, they trail the Magpies by 11 points.

Klopp backs club captain

Klopp has continued to stand by his players and specifically Henderson, who often comes under fire for his performances and contributions to the team.

The German coach said today: “Hendo is not a problem. He never was and never will be. If he is ready and in good shape, he will play 98% of the games or something like that.”