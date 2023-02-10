According to Inter Live, Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City fullback Timothy Castagne.

The club is said to be seeking a replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who is expected to depart in the upcoming transfer window, and Castagne has been identified as a potential option.

The report adds that It is possible that Castagne’s agent approached Inter Milan to ‘offer his client’s’ services.

Castagne, who formerly played for Atalanta, has made 20 appearances in the league this season, contributing a goal and two assists, and is valued at 20 million.

This news suggests that Inter Milan are prepared to let Dumfries leave, as the Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent transfer windows, with Newcastle, Tottenham, and Chelsea showing interest in him.

In January, Chelsea reportedly submitted a €35m bid for Dumfries, which was rejected by Inter who set a price tag of €55m on him.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are having a poor season, currently occupying 14th place in the table and just three points ahead of 17th-placed Everton, who are in the relegation zone.