Chelsea have made the short trip across London to face rivals West Ham United at the Olympic Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off (12.30 pm).

On the back of a £323 million transfer window, it’s time for Chelsea to start producing results with their new boys on the pitch.

The Blues sit ninth-placed in the Premier League, one point above Liverpool but with one less game played. Given their extravagant spending, top four should be the minimum requirement for the second half of the season.

The hosts will be looking to distance themselves further from the bottom three, as they currently sit a point away from the relegation zone.

Graham Potter has Joao Felix hack at his disposal now that the Portugal international has served his three-match ban for receiving a red card on his debut.

Reece James is also fit and back in action, though the manager will likely be careful with his minutes due to his injury concerns this season.

Predicted lineup:

Kepa, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gallagher, Fernandez, Mount, Felix, Mudryk, Havertz.