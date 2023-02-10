Journalist hints Wolves preparing to sell striker in summer

Following recent attacking recruitment, Wolves could be willing to part ways with veteran striker Raul Jimenez in the summer.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has predicted that the Mexican forward could be set for a new challenge in time for next season.

Jimenez, 31, has been in the Midlands since he joined from Benfica back in 2018.

Although experiencing several impressive seasons, Jimenez’s horrendous head injury in 2020, which saw the 31-year-old clash heads with then-Arsenal defender David Luiz, has undoubtedly impacted his form.

Understandably not quite the player he was prior to his potentially fatal injury, fans will feel no ill-feeling toward their Mexican hitman, but the majority will still probably accept that this campaign should be his last at Molineux.

Speaking about the possibility of the former Benfica and Atletico Madrid striker leaving Julen Lopetegui’s side in the summer, O’Rourke, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I think for a while now, Wolves have been looking for striking alternatives. They brought in Kalajdzic in the summer as a big-money signing, but unfortunately, he got injured straight away.

“And now they’ve got Matheus Cunha and (Pablo) Sarabia in; I don’t see too many first-team opportunities for Raul Jimenez. So, I think there might be a parting of the way in the summer for Jimenez.”

Since joining the Midlands side five years ago, Jimenez, who also has 100 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 158 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 80 goals along the way.