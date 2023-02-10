Exclusive: Liverpool target decided he wasn’t keen on Chelsea transfer for damning reason

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was unconvinced by the Chelsea project, as he briefly considered the possibility of a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

This is according to Christian Falk in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the Bundesliga journalist explaining that Liverpool seemingly remain the main contenders for the England international’s signature.

Bellingham is likely to be a man in demand this summer, but Falk has also suggested that the 19-year-old won’t necessarily be in a hurry to move.

Clearly, Bellingham won’t just join anyone, with Falk stating that he considered Chelsea but didn’t seem convinced by the “plan” at the club right now, while he might even wait to join Liverpool if their poor campaign continues and they’re not in the Champions League next term.

Bellingham could have been ideal for Chelsea, though they’ll probably be happy enough with the January signing of Enzo Fernandez in that position.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will surely be desperate to bring in the former Birmingham City youngster to sort out their ageing and out-of-form midfield.

“The Premier League remains the first target for Jude Bellingham,” Falk said. “I’ve always said Liverpool would be his preferred target but, of course, everyone knows that they’re not doing too well at the moment.

“It’s also a hope for Dortmund still that, if Liverpool aren’t playing in Europe, there’s the possibility of extending Bellingham’s stay by a year. Dortmund has a good chance of winning the Bundesliga, it’s very close. So there could be a chance that Bellingham waits for Liverpool.

“He seems very clear in his plans. I heard that, before Enzo Fernandez’s move to London, Bellingham was looking at what was going on at Chelsea. Chelsea were interested but Bellingham saw there wasn’t a clear plan at the club, so there wasn’t a massive amount of interest in going there.

“Newcastle were interested, that’s for sure, but they’re not in the range of clubs Bellingham’s seriously considering joining in the summer, despite their good form this term.

“If he’s going to leave Dortmund, it will be for a top club, so he’s still keeping an eye on circumstances at Liverpool.”