Jurgen Klopp confirms key Liverpool star is ready to return from injury vs Everton

Liverpool’s season so far has been nothing short of woeful and a big contributor to that has been the injuries suffered by key stars.

The Reds’ forward line especially has been hit very hard and that prompted Klopp to sign Cody Gakpo in January. With the Merseyside derby just around the corner, the German coach has confirmed that Diogo Jota is pretty much ready to return to the Liverpool squad for the Everton clash.

At his press conference on Friday, Klopp said about the Portuguese star’s return via Neil Jones: “Diogo is the closest, he trains normally for two days already. In another three days, possible for him to be in contention [for Monday].”

Klopp on injuries "Diogo is the closest, he trains normally for two days already. In another three days, possible for him to be in contention [for Monday]. "Bobby, next one. Arthur similar. We have to see. Virgil, closer but I don't think [v Everton]."#LFC #EFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 10, 2023

This is a big boost for Liverpool as the Reds have been lacking goals in recent weeks, drawing blanks in their last three Premier League matches.

Jota is a clinical goalscorer and although the Merseyside club have been poor overall, it will help that the 26-year-old will be back to finish their chances.

Klopp also stated that Firmino, Arthur and Virgil van Dijk are also close to returns, which comes at a great time with the return of the Champions League on the horizon.