Leicester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Dutch center-back Perr Schuurs, currently playing for Italian club Torino, according to Tuttosport as reported by HITC

Schuurs joined Torino from Ajax last summer for £8 million and has been the subject of interest from several other clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

His agent has previously confirmed that besides Liverpool, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on him.

Leicester City’s pursuit of Schuurs is no surprise given his impressive performances, but the Foxes may face competition from other clubs who are also interested in signing him.

Torino is said to be demanding a fee of £24 million for the young defender, but Leicester City could potentially lower the fee by offering Dennis Praet as a makeweight in negotiations.

Praet spent last season on loan at Torino and impressed during his time there.

Leicester City and Liverpool’s interest in the Dutch center-back is not surprising given his impressive trait of being a ball-playing center-back who is highly comfortable with the ball at his feet. This attribute makes him a perfect fit for teams like Leicester City and Liverpool, who prioritize playing out from the back and building attacks through the defense.