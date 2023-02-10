The future of Joško Gvardiol remains far from clear after Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest column that the Croatian has not set his sights on a move to Real Madrid this summer.

That’s not to suggest that the prospect of interest from Los Blancos wouldn’t prove tempting for the ‘Croatian jewel’ (Football365), were it to arise, though there’s no immediate rush to cut ties with RB Leipzig.

“No, the rumours that Joško Gvardiol has offered himself to Real Madrid are not true. He’s very relaxed at the moment and the plan is that he should stay put until 2024. But, you know, his future can still be a topic up for discussion this summer,” the BILD journalist wrote.

“I think it’s getting interesting in terms of what Liverpool and Chelsea are doing. Gvardiol has made no secret of the fact that his favourite club as a child was Liverpool and that he was always dreaming of moving there. When we see what is happening at Liverpool at the moment, it’s clear they need players in this position.

He’s keeping an eye on the Premier League, of course. If Real Madrid come in, it’s also interesting for him but he hasn’t offered himself to the club. We have to also see if Real Madrid’s interest is serious. I’m not sure on that point as they’ve already got good players in this position, so I would keep on Premier League clubs at the moment.”

Liverpool and Chelsea could likewise offer alternative avenues come the end of the season, were either outfit so inclined.

Whether one of the two Premier League clubs will focus on bolstering their respective backlines remains to be seen given that the Reds will likely focus all their attention on remedying the midfield.

The Stamford Bridge-based club has already secured defensive reinforcements in the form of Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Kalidou Koulibaly.

With a contract not set to expire until 2027, Gvardiol will require a significant splurge should anyone wish to move for the defender this summer, so it will certainly suit more financially challenged sides, like Jurgen Klopp’s men, to hold fire for a year or so.