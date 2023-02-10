Lionel Messi inspires Martinez’s funny new nickname for Man United teammate Wout Weghorst

Argentina’s clash with Holland at the 2022 World Cup turned into a fiery affair and an incident after the clash between Lionel Messi and Wout Weghorst has inspired the new nickname Lisandro Martinez has for his Man United teammate.

After coming off the bench, the 6ft 6 striker started throwing his weight around and after scoring two goals to draw the match level, the Ducth star had a few incidents with Messi – which Argentina clearly did not like.

Post-match, things did not calm down, as the Dutch forward went to greet the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner during an interview and shake his hand, but he was met by an angry Messi who said: “Que miras bobo. Anda palla,” which translates as: “What are you looking at, idiot?

Lisandro Martinez, a teammate to both men, sees the funny side of the interview and has used it to create a new nickname for Weghorst.

QUÉ MIRÁS BOBO

ANDÁ PA ALLÁ BOBO pic.twitter.com/s2D1lbOhj5 — DjMaRiiO (@DjMaRiiO) December 9, 2022

According to Sport, Martinez now refers to Weghorst as ‘bobo’, and it is believed that the Dutch forward finds the name funny.

Weghorst is on loan at Man United from Burnley until the summer and until then, the 30-year-old will have to deal with being called bobo by his Argentine teammate.