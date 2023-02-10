Liverpool urged to sell 25-year-old who “is not playing well”

Darren Bent has criticised Liverpool’s defender, Joe Gomez, for his inconsistent performances this season and has suggested that the club should consider selling him.

The former Tottenham striker claimed that Gomez has not been playing well for Liverpool and has been underperforming for some time.

Bent said:

“I like Joe Gomez, but he is not playing well for Liverpool consistently for a while.”

Gomez has previously shown great potential and formed a formidable partnership with Virgil Van Dijk, especially during the Premier League winning season.

However, the young English defender has struggled with numerous injuries, which may have impacted his form.

The absence of Van Dijk has also had a significant impact on Gomez’s performance, as the Dutch center-back has the ability to make his defensive partners look better.

With Van Dijk out, other center-back options have been exposed, contributing to Liverpool’s struggles in defense this season.