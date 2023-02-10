Man United and two other Premier League giants tracking £90m Barcelona star says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are tracking Ansu Fati’s situation at Barcelona amid speculation that the 20-year-old star could leave the Catalan club.

This week, Barcelona outlet SPORT reported that Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes has been gathering interest in the player from clubs such as Man United as the youngster wants more minutes next season.

The report stated that those interested in the talented winger would have to pay around £90m for his signature and that is a fee most interested parties are unlikely to match.

The clubs tracking the Barca youngster were not mentioned in the report, apart from Man United, but now Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Manchester club, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all tracking Ansu Fati’s situation at Barcelona.

Premier League clubs, tracking Ansu Fati situation for next summer. Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool well informed. ?? #FCB Bayern, currently not working on it. Barcelona insist they want to keep Ansu — second part of the season will be crucial. ? https://t.co/2oGweLGEwY pic.twitter.com/61Sso8Kb0l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2023

Speaking about Fati’s situation at Barcelona this week, the La Liga club’s president Joan Laporta said via Fabrizio Romano: “We are not thinking of selling Ansu Fati as of now, he’s loved here — then I cannot predict the future.

“His agent told us there are clubs keen on signing Ansu Fati, yes,” the Catalan club’s president said, before stating: “It is clear that he wants to succeed here at Barca”.

Although Laporta said that they are not thinking about selling the winger at present, the Barca president did not rule out a sale before making the clubs’ interest public to provoke more interest.

Fati is a very talented youngster who has been unlucky with injuries so early in his career, and if a deal can be done for less than £90m, then one of the three Premier League teams mentioned will likely make a move for the 20-year-old star.