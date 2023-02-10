Bayern Munich could have the edge over Manchester United in the race for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to Christian Falk in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The England international is likely to be the subject of plenty of speculation this summer, with a host of top clubs surely in need of a world class finisher like him.

Kane could be ideal to replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern, and Falk believes one key issue is that Spurs surely won’t want to sell to a Premier League rival like Man Utd.

As well as that, Falk pointed out that Bayern could be more tempting for Kane as they’re more likely to be able to guarantee trophies than United right now.

The Red Devils are making good progress under Erik ten Hag, and would surely benefit from having someone like Kane who can contribute 25-30 goals a season, but it remains to be seen if the 29-year-old would be entirely sold on the project.

“Bayern Munich are doing everything to get a new contract for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, so they can be relaxed with regard to the ongoing speculation around Harry Kane,” Falk explained.

“They know, if it will be a question of money, that it will be difficult for them after their exploits in the market, including the signing of Yann Sommer. They also know that Tottenham aren’t keen on the idea of losing Kane to another Premier League club – I heard there’s going to be a decision made on this within the club, so that could offer Bayern a big chance.

“Harry Kane isn’t currently earning in line with his quality, Tottenham aren’t providing a massive wage packet as things currently stand, so Bayern see a chance and they know that the player isn’t looking to make a decision in the near future. Time is working out in Bayern’s favour at the moment. That’s why it’s a good idea to try and secure an agreement with Choupo-Moting and then they can wait to see if Kane’s contract continues to run out.

“Bayern have to keep hoping that Tottenham won’t sell to a club like United. Everyone knows that Harry Kane is just leaving to win titles. I’m not sure if Manchester United can guarantee that at the moment but Bayern Munich can.”