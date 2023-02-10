Massive boost for Jurgen Klopp as major Liverpool star targets return for important match

Before picking up his injury against Arsenal in October, Luis Diaz was Liverpool’s best and most impactful player up to that stage of the season and Jurgen Klopp has missed the Colombian star in the meantime.

The injury was originally supposed to keep the winger out until the World Cup was over, but the 26-year-old had to undergo surgery in December after relapsing during Liverpool’s training camp in Dubai.

This was a major blow to Jurgen Klopp and it forced the German coach to sign Cody Gakpo in January, who has been nowhere near the level Diaz showed before his injury.

With the Champions League being the only trophy Liverpool can possibly win this season, the Colombian star has sent Reds fans positive news as he targets a return before the second leg against Real Madrid.

Luis Diaz speaks about his Liverpool return

That tie at the Bernabeu is due to be played on 15 March and Diaz has told Liverpool fans to wait, as he targets a return for that date.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old said when asked if he is looking to return for the Bernabeu clash: “Let’s wait, let’s wait a little to see when I can come back to the pitch and if it’s the Bernabeu, it will be no worries.”

Should Diaz return for the second leg clash, this would be a big boost for everyone at Liverpool, as other stars such as Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota are also set to return for the Merseyside club soon.