According to a report in BILD, German club Bayer Leverkusen are going through a ‘crisis season’ and that the summer transfer window will see a major squad overhaul.

The report claims that the club believes they can generate over €100 million from the sales of several players and that both Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in signing ‘astonishing‘ Moussa Diaby.

It was reported by Daily Mail a few weeks ago that Newcastle have made a ‘fresh inquiry’ for him. The Magpies have been long admirers of the winger but the German club’s demands had put them off.

Xabi Alonso would like to keep the winger but financial reasons will force the club to sell one of their biggest assets to raise money for the big squad upheaval.

The Frenchman has 85 goal contributions (43 goals and 42 assists) in 150 games for Bayer Leverkusen. This season he has scored 8 and assisted 5 in 26 games so far.

The highly rated winger is a ‘dream’ signing for Eddie Howe.