Newcastle could capitalise on club’s ‘crisis season’ and sign ‘astonishing’ star with 85 goal contributions

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to a report in BILD, German club Bayer Leverkusen are going through a ‘crisis season’ and that the summer transfer window will see a major squad overhaul. 

The report claims that the club believes they can generate over €100 million from the sales of several players and that both Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in signing ‘astonishing‘ Moussa Diaby.

It was reported by Daily Mail a few weeks ago that Newcastle have made a ‘fresh inquiry’ for him. The Magpies have been long admirers of the winger but the German club’s demands had put them off.

Xabi Alonso would like to keep the winger but financial reasons will force the club to sell one of their biggest assets to raise money for the big squad upheaval.

The Frenchman has 85 goal contributions (43 goals and 42 assists) in 150 games for Bayer Leverkusen.  This season he has scored 8 and assisted 5 in 26 games so far.

Moussa Diaby to Newcastle?
More Stories / Latest News
Inter Milan eye move for Leicester City star as replacement for Chelsea linked Denzel Dumfries
Exclusive: Everton told how to upset Liverpool as Dyche urged to ‘channel inner Joe Royle’
Exclusive: Spurs mentioned alongside London rivals as ‘option’ for ‘tier-two’ attacker

The highly rated winger is a ‘dream’ signing for Eddie Howe.

He is a left-winger but is considered to be a versatile player who can play on either side of the pitch and is good with both feet.

 

 

 

More Stories Moussa Diaby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.