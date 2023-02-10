Chelsea fan-favourite Thiago Silva has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until June 2024.

The news was confirmed by the club’s social media team this evening and it will be news to fans’ ears, as the veteran has been one constant in an ever-changing Chelsea side since his arrival.

Thiago Silva has signed a new contract to continue at Chelsea for a further year! ? pic.twitter.com/plFSNsqcUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 10, 2023

His experience and quality have saved the team on numerous occasions and without Silva, Graham Potter’s side would likely be further down the Premier League table.

Silva’s remarkable trophy cabinet

Throughout his long and triumphant career, he has lifted seven Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de la Ligues, five Trophee des Champions, five Coupe de France titles, a Serie A, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and a Copa American with Brazil.

The illustrious centre-back is now 38 years old but still testing his abilities in the most competitive league in world football. When he retires, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the greats of the game.