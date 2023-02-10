After Man City were accused of more than 100 violations of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules stretching back to 2009, Guardiola today accused the club’s Premier League rivals of conspiring against them.

When asked if rival teams are responsible for the latest charges, Guardiola answere: “Of course, it’s the Premier League. I don’t know why. You have to ask the CEOs, (Tottenham Hotspur chairman) Daniel Levy, these kind of people.”

City had previously been expelled from European play for two years after being found guilty of violating UEFA’s FFP rules, but the punishment was reversed in 2020 as a result of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Guardiola identified two of the clubs that had campaigned for their expulsion: Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United at the time and rival Manchester United.

“Nine teams – Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, (Manchester) United, Liverpool, Chelsea – (wrote a letter wanting us) out of the Champions League, that they wanted that position,” said Guardiola.

“It’s not an unprecedented story, it’s the second time. We lived that before, two or three years ago.