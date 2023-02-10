Manager Sam Allardyce believes he is more than capable of solving Leeds United issues this season.

Leeds, who fired Jesse Marsch are looking for a new manager as they get ready for their second meeting with Manchester United in a week.

Speaking on his quite aptly named No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce said:

“I’d have thought by now if they were interested in me they know where I am, so call me. If someone called me I wouldn’t turn down going chatting about it, certainly not at Leeds United, but there has been no call, so before anyone starts any speculation, nobody from Elland Road has called me about the job in hand. I watched them against Man United and I wouldn’t see any problem sorting them out, from my point of view with my experience.”