Brentford boss Thomas Frank has made a clear statement regarding sought-after goalkeeper David Raya’s price tag.

Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be in the race for Raya, who has been sensational for the Bees since their return to the top flight.

He has rejected numerous new contract proposals from the club, which has all but confirmed his intention to take on a new challenge either at the end of the season or when his current deal expires.

The 27-year-old has displaced United’s No.1 David de Gea in the Spanish national team and could take his position in the Reds’ first team if Erik ten Hag sets his sights on the new addition.

At Stamford Bridge, the club would have to oversee the departure of either Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy, as both ‘keepers have the quality to be first-choice.

Frank outlines Raya’s price tag

Speaking to the media today, Frank addressed the ongoing speculation regarding Raya, saying (via Sky Sports): “He must be worth at least £40 million plus. At least, if not more. Actually, if he had three years on his contract he would be £70 million.”