Video: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Saudi Arabian clash with four goals in 40 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night.

The Portuguese superstar’s time in Saudi Arabia had gotten off to a timid start, but the 38-year-old lit up the league on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored four goals within the space of 40 minutes, which began in minute 21 and ended in minute 61.

The former Man United star had not scored four goals in one game since September 2019 when Portugal won 5-1 away at Lithuania and the first of his goals saw him surpass 500 goals in his club career.

All four goals can be seen below.